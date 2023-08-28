Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of -31.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

BBU opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

