Brookfield Co. (BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 29th

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of BN stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.93 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
