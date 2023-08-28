Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803,479 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.42% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $64,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after buying an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,695,000 after purchasing an additional 594,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

