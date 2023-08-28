Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$965.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

