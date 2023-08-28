Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$965.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

