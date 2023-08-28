Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 37 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $273.28 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.15.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

