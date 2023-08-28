Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 421 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 370.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

