Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

