Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 509 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after purchasing an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $155.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

