Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.