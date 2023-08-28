Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.59.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $5,021,507 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

