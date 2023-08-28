Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $205.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $209.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

