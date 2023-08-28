Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $119.68 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

