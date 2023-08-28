Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $84,000 in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,201,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
SNSR stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
