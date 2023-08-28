Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $84,000 in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,201,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SNSR stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.