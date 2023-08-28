Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 476 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $119.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,304 shares of company stock worth $2,719,568 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.