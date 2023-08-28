Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,873 shares of company stock worth $3,451,754. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

