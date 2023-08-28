Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 409 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,873,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

