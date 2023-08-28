Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 466 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $219.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

