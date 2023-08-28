Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $112,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.