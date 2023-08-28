Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes $171,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NRO opened at $2.93 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.