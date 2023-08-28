Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

