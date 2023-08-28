BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

