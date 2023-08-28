Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.61.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

