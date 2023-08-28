Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

