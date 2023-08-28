Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 882.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

