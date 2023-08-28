Canaan (CAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Canaan to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canaan Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Canaan stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.98.
Institutional Trading of Canaan
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canaan
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.