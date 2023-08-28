Canaan (CAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Canaan to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

