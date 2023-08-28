Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.13 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,710,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 206,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

