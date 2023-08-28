Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.59. 196,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,663. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.