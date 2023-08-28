Catalent (CTLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) is set to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTLT opened at $44.89 on Monday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $104.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.05, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

