Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,467,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 14.98% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $572,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

