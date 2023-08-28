Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

