Cerity Partners LLC Buys 20,745 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 468.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCO opened at $334.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.25. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,937 shares of company stock worth $8,130,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.