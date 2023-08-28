Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $50.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

