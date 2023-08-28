Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.79 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) by 2,117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,620 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $49,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

