Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $137,604,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $449.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.00 and its 200 day moving average is $411.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

