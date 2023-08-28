Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

