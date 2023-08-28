Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 441,403 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 425,816 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 108.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 618,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 320,957 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $26.10 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

