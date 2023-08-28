Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 106,812 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 2,743.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,812 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.12.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

