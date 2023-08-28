Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,745 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $217,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of ABBNY opened at $37.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

