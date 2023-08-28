Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

