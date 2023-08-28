Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.74 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $133.37.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

