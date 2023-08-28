Cerity Partners LLC Sells 21,017 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 860,840 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,160,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.