Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 136.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $505.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.91.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.