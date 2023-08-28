Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

