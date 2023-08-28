Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CSSEP stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

