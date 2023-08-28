Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.3 %

CHH opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.