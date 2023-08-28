Citigroup Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

Shares of AC opened at C$22.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.61. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.38 and a 12-month high of C$26.04.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

