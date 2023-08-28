Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

