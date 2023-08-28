Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

CZNC stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 237.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

