CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of CKX Lands
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 9,278.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.95% of CKX Lands worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.
CKX Lands Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $12.35 on Monday. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.45.
About CKX Lands
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
Featured Articles
